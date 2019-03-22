Talbot Islands State Parks hold cleanup and workshop events next week

Talbot Islands State Parks will be hosting two local events next week in conjunction with the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. The events will be held on Monday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 26 at Little Talbot Island State Park and Ft. George Island Cultural State Park, respectively, according to a news release.

The first event on March 25 is a cleanup of the Dune Ridge Trail on Little Talbot Island. The Subaru/Leave No Trace traveling trainers will be leading a hike and shoreline cleanup from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Those interested in participating should meet at the north beach parking lot at 12157 Heckscher Dr. and wear comfortable closed-toed walking shoes. Bring work gloves (if you have them), sunscreen, insect repellent, a hat, sunglasses and a reusable water bottle. Timucuan Parks Foundation will have additional work gloves, equipment and supplies and will provide snacks and water. Registration for this event is not required.

On Tuesday, March 26, the Subaru/Leave No Trace traveling trainers will be holding a workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ribault Club on Ft. George Island Cultural State Park at 11241 Ft. George Rd. This will be an interactive, hands-on workshop to teach participants minimum-impact skills and how to effectively communicate with park visitors to leave no trace in local parks and neighborhoods. Pre-registration for this free workshop is required and can be done at LNT.org/FL2019.

For more information about Leave No Trace, go to LNT.org.