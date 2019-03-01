Suspicious fire at local hotel

A fire outside a hotel room in Fernandina Beach early Friday morning "appears to be suspicious in nature" according to Fire Chief Ty Silcox, and the state Fire Marshal's Office and the Fernandina Beach Fire Department are investigating it.

"At approximately 4:54 a.m. on March 1, 2019, the Fernandina Beach Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at the Breakwater Hotel at the Beach, 2707 Sadler Road," Silcox wrote in a news release. "The fire was extinguished by hotel staff prior to firefighters arriving on scene. Fire damage to the structure was limited to one of the exterior ground floor hotel room doors and door frame. The occupants were not in the room at the time of the fire, but have all been accounted for. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported as a result of this fire."