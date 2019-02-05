Suspects sought in Friday night hit-and-run

Fernandina Beach resident and business owner Fredrick H. “Jim” Johnson, 58, was injured Friday night in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot at the on-island Walmart, located at 1385 Amelia Plaza. A silver sedan with two occupants fleeing with items stolen from Walmart hit the victim during their escape as he was walking in the parking lot, according to a Fernandina Beach Police Department report. The license plate of the vehicle was concealed with a plastic bag at the time of the incident, according to witnesses.

The male suspect was confronted by store employees after a shoplifting incident, according to the report. While checking a receipt that he produced, which was from the River City Walmart for 96 cents, the suspect then “grabbed what he could from his cart and ran” to a silver-colored Mercedes that was waiting by the front door. The man threw stolen merchandise in the car before jumping in the back seat. The car, being driven by the female suspect, then “sped off through the parking lot, striking Johnson.”

Merchandise left in the cart and touched by the male suspect was taken into evidence and images of the unidentified suspects as well as the vehicle captured by security cameras at the store are being circulated on social media. The Fernandina Beach Police Department soon posted a “Suspects sought” message on Facebook along with still photos from the security cameras: “On February 1, 2019 at approximately 7:40 p.m. the man and woman in these photos were involved in a suspected theft from the Walmart on the Island. As suspicion of their actions grew and associates began to watch them, they became anxious and fled the store. As they fled the parking lot with the female believed to be driving, they struck a pedestrian causing injuries that required hospitalization. The vehicle is believed to be a silver Mercedes Benz. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tina Smith at 904-310-3216.”

According to Deputy Police Chief Mark Foxworth, “Thanks to the power of social media and Channel 4 TV, we have already received 75 to 100 leads. We are still checking them out.”

Neither the vehicle nor its occupants had been located as of Tuesday morning; however, Foxworth said Fernandina Beach detectives were in Jacksonville following up on their leads.

Johnson was treated at the scene and sent by ambulance to Baptist Medical Center Nassau. According to a person at the victim’s business on Monday, Johnson has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The News-Leader was unable to reach Johnson or his family on Tuesday for further information on his injuries. Johnson owns Amelia Island Bait & Tackle at 1925 S. 14th St.