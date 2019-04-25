Sunbather struck by vehicle at Peters Point

A 38-year-old female pedestrian was lying on her back, sunbathing on the beach near the shoreline at Peters Point Beachfront Park on Amelia Island Wednesday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle, according to a report from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

Amanda Gonzalez of St. Marys, Ga. was about 300 feet east of the driveway access to the beach at approximately 4:26 p.m. when an unknown Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on the beach near the shoreline. The left front tire of the Jeep traveled over the pedestrian’s legs, causing injury, according to Leeper.

The Jeep left the scene and exited the beach at Peters Point Beachfront Park heading toward State Road 200/A1A (South Fletcher Avenue). Witnesses described the vehicle as a newer model Jeep Wrangler, either white or light gray in color, with a black canvas top, spare tire on the back and there appeared to be two people inside.

The pedestrian was transported by Nassau County Fire-Rescue to Baptist Medical Center Nassau and treated for injuries to her legs.

The incident is still under investigation. Leeper asks that anyone who has information or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle call the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 225-5174.