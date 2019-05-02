Sugar Pointe estate

Upon entering the gates of Sugar Pointe and driving forward, stately old trees, three miles of trails, and beautiful meadows greet visitors. Located in Yulee on the Bells River, a panoramic view of the Saint Marys waterfront can be seen in the distance. The 50-acre estate, currently marketed as a wedding, event, and corporate retreat venue, is both impressive and extraordinarily picturesque.

Arriving at the main house, you are greeted by Kelly Manus, who runs the property along with her husband, Chris. Manus gave the News-Leader a comprehensive tour of Sugar Pointe, explaining the history of the property and its structures and amenities. A private investment group owns the property. It was purchased in April 2017 from Mike and Charlotte Bolling of Fernandina Beach. Mike created the Pound Puppies toys in the 1980s.

Manus explains that the property was originally settled in the 1860s as a plantation. A wall of “The River House,” a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath cottage, displays the history of the property. There is a picture of Willie Sugar, the last caretaker of the property and for whom Sugar Pointe is named. There are also photographs of the old house and barn.

“The original owners took every board off … re-milled them and built Sugar Pointe,” explained Manus. “You’re probably standing in the ‘oldest’ newest house that you have ever been in – 200-year-old wood, all re-milled, except for the kitchen ceiling and the dining room, which still have the original wood.” All of the chandeliers are original to the old plantation.

The views from every part of The River House and its rocking-chair porch are magnificent, and its 2,500 feet of river access includes a 1,000-foot pier and 500-square-foot boathouse with a rooftop deck. On the last Fourth of July, Manus says, a private party held here enjoyed fireworks in every direction.

In the brackish water of the marsh, Manus reports seeing sharks, alligators, dolphins, manatees, plus all varieties of fish. “The fishing is great,” she added. The huge gopher turtles that roam the property are well taken care of by the proprietors, who are environmentally conscious conservationists.

Traveling by golf cart, Manus stops off at a fully functional vintage 1976 Airstream travel trailer affectionately called “the groom’s quarters,” which has air conditioning and heat, a shower, and a refrigerator, then moves on to “The Sugar Shack,” a venue which Manus referred to as her “prize.” As party barns go, it would be hard to top.

Amenities in the facility include a stage, sound system, a bar, a full kitchen, two bathrooms with classic doors imported from a London pub, and a 1,500-square-foot hardwood dance floor. Stained glass there came from the original barn. A separate barn facility is climate-controlled, allowing guests to bring in their own food and event props, if needed.

The Sugar Shack opens on its opposite side to a three-acre pond stocked with carp. Three tee boxes stand ready for golfers who would like to try their skill at making a shot across the pond to one of three holes. A waterfall with a bridge over it adds more beauty to the fun.

Manus noted the barn, the lake, and the other outdoor environs, including an irrigated horse pasture, are fashionably lighted for evening events.

Manus summed up the visit stating, “We are a little different than your wedding venue establishment, as we do offer more of an estate feeling, of a stay and a ‘staycation.’ We can do corporate retreats (and) we can have functions out at the party barn. It is a little different kind of a spot where you’re not having to share your facility. … You get it all whether you use it or not.”

The average booking thus far has been two or three days, while other bookings have been for one day, 12-hour bookings.

“Sugar Pointe is a destination wedding spot, it really is.

It is not your typical ‘run in, have your events and caterers in and out.’ It is a place for the kids to go fishing, to golf, to bike and trail ride and there is so much more to it. It is a little piece of heaven, and I am blessed that we are any part

of it.”

Sugar Pointe is located at 88000 Sugar Pointe Lane, Yulee. Call (904) 310-3687 or visit sugarpointe.com.