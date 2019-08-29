Strengthening Hurricane Dorian heads for Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Thursday for all 67 of Florida’s counties, as now-hurricane Dorian headed for a direct hit on Florida’s east coast. It is now expected to become a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane, with winds reaching 130 mph.

“Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday, and remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through the weekend,” according to the National Hurricane Center, which urges all Florida residents to “have their hurricane plan in place and listen to advice given by local emergency officials.” The NHC adds that the “risk of life-threatening storm surge and devastating hurricane-force winds along the Florida east coast and peninsula late this weekend and early next week continues to increase, although it is too soon to determine where the strongest winds will occur.”

The “cone” or potential path of Hurricane Dorian shifted slightly southward on Thursday, pushing its predicted landfall to the Melbourne area at around 2 p.m. on Labor Day Monday, but there is no certainty this far out. Some predictions show it could turn north and travel along the east coast of the state. Other weather forecasts show the storm possibly crossing the state and entering the Gulf of Mexico. Stay tuned to local television and radio reports and go to the National Hurricane Center’s website, www.nhc.noaa.gov, for the latest information.

The bridges to and from Amelia Island will be closed by law enforcement officers if sustained winds of 39 mph or higher are measured by officers at the bridges, so if an evacuation order is given, the guidance issued by the county is to “gather your family, pets, and supplies, secure your home, and leave the island immediately.”

According to the forecasts from the National Hurricane Center as of 5 p.m. Thursday, there is 15-22 % probability of sustained, tropical storm force winds of 39 mph reaching the coastal area between Mayport, Fla. and Kings Bay, Ga. by Sunday afternoon.

Readers can go to http://bit.ly/2I5nnnI to sign up for alerts issued by Nassau County Emergency Management officials. “Opt-in” to receive alerts via text, e-mail, or cell phone by signing up for the “Citizen Alert” system. There is also a link on the Nassau County Emergency Management website at NassauFL-EM.com.

As of Thursday, coastal areas are predicted to receive 4 to 8 inches of rain, and isolated areas could receive up to a foot, with a risk of flash flooding.

“Depending on the scenario, water depths all over the county could reach from a few inches to more than 25 feet. Surge can cause flooding well into our river basins, not just at the coast,” according to the Nassau County website. “If a tropical cyclone approaches, residents in mobile homes and those who are electricity-dependent or have special medical needs should plan to evacuate to a safe place out of the area, even if not in a designated evacuation zone. All residents living in mobile homes and trailers should evacuate regardless of their zone!”

To see exactly where your address appears with the evacuation zones overlay on the Nassau County Property Appraiser’s detailed Nassau County map, visit the maps website at http://bit.ly/2CTShjT and click on “Map Layers” at the top of the page; check the “Public Safety” box and the “Evacuation Zones” box in the menu that pops up; then use the “Search By” feature to select “Address” and enter your street address.

Free sandbags for Nassau County residents with proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, are now available in Fernandina Beach, Yulee, Callahan and Hilliard:

• Dee Dee Bartels Boat Ramp and Nature Center, 97177 Pogey Place, Fernandina Beach;

• Yulee Sports Complex, 86142 Goodbread Road, Yulee;

• Walter Boatright County Building, 45401 Mickler St., Callahan;

• County Road & Bridge Yard, 37356 Pea Farm Road, Hilliard.

There is a 25-bag limit per resident.

If the county declares an emergency, public shelters could open, but not all shelters will be open for every emergency. Shelters must have sufficient supplies and staff onsite to be opened. Check with Nassau County Emergency Management before you go by calling (904) 548-0900.

General population shelters (no pets):

• Bryceville Elementary School, 6504 Church Avenue, Bryceville;

• Callahan Intermediate School, 34586 Ball Park Road, Callahan;

• Hilliard Elementary School 27568 Ohio St., Hilliard;

• West Nassau High School, 1 Warrior Drive, Callahan.

Pet-friendly general population shelter:

Requires secure crate or cage, bowls, food, leash, hygiene supplies, and proof of current vaccinations.

• Callahan Middle School, 450121 Old Dixie Highway, Callahan.

Special medical-needs shelter (pet-friendly):

Requires annual registration – ideally before June 1 – by visiting http://bit.ly/2I8iryO or calling (904) 548-0900.

• Hilliard Middle-Senior High School, 1 Flashes Ave., Hilliard.

Shelters of “last resort”:

These sites are opened only for overflow, out-of-area evacuees still on the road when tropical storm force winds hit.

• Yulee High School, 85375 Miner Road, Yulee;

• Yulee Middle School, 85439 Miner Road, Yulee;

• Yulee Elementary School (pet-friendly), 86063 Felmore Road, Yulee.

Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline, according to a news release. Florida’s Price Gouging Law applies to all Florida counties since DeSantis declared a statewide emergency Thursday afternoon.

“Please report gouging to my office by calling (866) 9NO-SCAM or download our new reporting app --– NO SCAM,” Moody said in the release.

“State law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of an officially declared emergency,” according to the news release. “Anyone who suspects price gouging during this declared state of emergency should report it to the Attorney General’s Office by using the NO SCAM app, or calling (866) 9NO-SCAM. The Attorney General’s NO SCAM app can be downloaded for free through Apple and Android stores by searching NO SCAM.”

The U-Haul location in Fernandina Beach is taking part in an offer by U-Haul headquarters of “30 days free use of self-storage units and U-Box containers to residents who stand to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian,” according to a news release. Contact the store at 1830 S. Eighth St., Fernandina Beach, (904) 491-6966, for more information.