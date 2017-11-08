Street resurfacing notice for Fernandina Beach

On Friday, Aug. 11, the city of Fernandina Beach posted the following notice its website — www.fbfl.us/civicalerts.aspx?AID=517 — about imminent street resurfacing on certain streets. The project will take an “anticipated” six days. No schedule was posted about which streets will be done on which days. The city’s post said it “apologize(s) in advance for any inconveniences caused by this project. The City will make every attempt to keep them to a minimum. If you have questions, please contact Rex A Lester, Maintenance Director, at (904) 310-3310 or email: rlester@fbfl.org.” Citizens, visitors, property owners and tenants were warned: “Please do not park within five feet of the edge of the pavement!” according to the post.

1. S 9th - Atlantic to Beech

2. S 13th - Atlantic to Beech

3. S 7th - Centre to Beech

4. S 16th - Atlantic to Fir

5. Parkway- Stanley (18th) to Highland

6. Citrona - Atlantic to Date

7. Lisa - N Fletcher to Kimberly St. (plus Leslie Ct. Irene Ct. and Suzan Ct. - level and pace Kimberly St. from Lisa to N. Fletcher).