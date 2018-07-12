Standard Marine building at center of feud

The iconic and vacant Standard Marine building, a victim of water damage, is now at the center of a feud between the property owner and the city of Fernandina Beach and could be demolished, though the owner’s attorney says he wants to save it.

The 136-year-old building at 101 N. Second St., owned by Dick Goodsell’s Front Street Property LLC, has lately been determined to be out of compliance by the city’s Code Enforcement Officer Michelle Forstrom.

The officer issued the owner a second notice of violation on July 6, citing the building’s roof, which is in disrepair and allows water to enter the two-story building. The notice gives Goodsell until July 27 to repair the roof before referring the matter to the Code Enforcement and Appeals Board for further action.

Goodsell is trying to sell the building and does not want it to be torn down. He is seeking a buyer who would be cognizant of the historical significance of the structure.

At its May meeting, the Code Enforcement and Appeals Board told Goodsell there were issues with the building, Goodsell’s attorney, Harrison Poole, told the News-Leader.

“It was mostly the exterior, broken windows, failing paint, vegetation – things like that – and also that the roof leaked,” the attorney said.

Code Enforcement gave Goodsell until the June meeting of the Code Enforcement & Appeals Board to bring the building into compliance.

Between those two meetings, Goodsell had all the windows and doors boarded up and painted to match the shutters, had the building washed, cleaned up all the vegetation, and replaced and repaired the downspouts and gutters, which were all things that were identified at that first meeting.

However, he didn’t do anything to the roof.

Repairs to the roof, Poole said, would not be economically feasible for his client because Goodsell is looking for a buyer. Who that buyer is, plus the new purpose of the building, would determine what a new or a repaired roof would be, according to Poole.

“It doesn’t make sense to put a band aid on a roof, or put on a new roof that is not going to be consistent with whatever the new owner wants – that they are going to have to tear off and redo. It’s not economically viable,” Poole said.

Some roofing contractors say they aren’t interested in replacing the roof, Poole said, and those who did express an interest quoted the price of repairs at over $100,000, and “much higher to replace it.”

At its June meeting, the code enforcement board determined that the improvements made by Goodsell had brought the building into compliance with city code, Poole said, and he and his client thought the matter had been addressed.

However, Forstrom says that, regardless of what Goodsell has done to improve the building, the roof still remains out of compliance with code.

Poole disagrees, citing city code 42-116 (b): “All owners of property where structures have been placed shall maintain their structures in such a manner as not to present an unsightly appearance nor create a hazard to the public, provide a sanctuary for illegal activities, or be a danger to surrounding property.”

“I don’t know how it’s a hazard to the public, provides a sanctuary for illegal activity or is a danger to the surrounding property. The unsightly appearance, I get that. That’s been rectified,” Poole said, adding that the roof cannot be seen from ground level.

Goodsell had two engineering firms, Miranda Architects and Construction Solutions, look at the building. While both reports note the problems with the roof, neither reports says the building is unstable.

“While the building is in need of repair and/or renovation, it is still in a fairly solid structural condition and in no immediate risk of collapse,” the report from Construction Solutions said.

Forstrom said that, while there were certain aspects of the building that were brought into compliance, the roof is still out of compliance. She said the code enforcement board had made it clear that Goodsell was to address the roof, and that, since he did not, she issued the second notice of non-compliance.

“Unfortunately, the board didn’t put that (the specific issues with the roof) into a motion

as they should have,” Forstrom said.

City Attorney Tammi Bach said that Forstrom has discretion over whether to issue notices of violation, and that the code enforcement board then rules on those notices as to whether the property in question has been brought into compliance.

Poole said Goodsell has pointed out that the city bought a property in 2016 at 101 N. Front St., referred to as the Vuturo building, which is in much worse condition, but that the city has not been cited for any code violations at that site.

“It seems patently unfair that, on one hand, the City Commission is going to allow a completely blighted building in its care to sit there, but then the code enforcement board is going to demand this of Mr. Goodsell,” Poole said.

Forstrom said that, while she has talked to City Manager Dale Martin about that property, she cannot cite the city for the code violations as it would be a conflict of interest to cite her employer.

“It puts me in a difficult position in these cases,” Forstrom said.

In November, Martin said that the “demolition of the (Vuturo building) is contingent upon receiving the appropriate permit to allow for reconstruction/redevelopment of the site. Following the permitting and demolition, the City Commission will determine how to proceed: leave vacant, rebuild, sell, lease, etc.”

The report from Miranda Architecture on the Standard Marine building called out a “continued lack of leadership from your local city government,” and recommended adding the building to the city’s downtown

Historic District, which would allow for tax incentives that would reduce the expense of rehabilitating the building.

“With each election cycle infrastructure improvement plans are shelved and reprioritized in a seemingly endless cycle with no measurable progress nor commitment,” the report said. “In my opinion the City’s lack of commitment regarding these vital improvements is the primary impediment to re-development of the entire waterfront area. Without these improvements the entire financial risk for re-development is borne by private property owners and developers.”

Poole said that, if code enforcement continues to press the issue of the roof, Goodsell could be forced to demolish the building.

“The city at this point is threatening daily fines with interest, which can turn into a lien and even foreclosure if he doesn’t fix the roof that, by our opinion, isn’t required by the ordinance to be fixed,” Poole said.

Poole said he has reached out to city officials about the process of obtaining a demolition permit.

“It’s really sad that the city forced us into this position,” he said.

However, Mayor Johnny Miller said he does not believe the building is in any danger of being torn down.

“That building is in the Community Redevelopment Area, and so demolition would have to be approved,” Miller said. He added that the cost of obtaining the necessary permits and demolition could be more than the cost of rehabilitating the building.

“It’s not a possibility,” Miller said of the demolition.

Alan Kaufman sits on the board and said that body will act on the case at its next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 2.

Poole said Goodsell is trying to sell the building to someone who will appreciate its history and work to ensure whatever purpose it is used for will maintain its integrity.

“Mr. Goodsell loves the building and he wants to see it saved and restored,” Poole said. “He has been very selective as to who he sells it to, because he wants somebody who is going to come in and restore it. He has turned away potential buyers that just want to demolish it and buy the land from him. He wants to save it.”