Sounds on Centre kicks off 2019 series

The 2019 season of free Sounds on Centre concerts kicks off Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. with STR8UP. The band will play classic R&B, funk and jazz hits at the intersection of Second and Centre streets in downtown Fernandina Beach. The public is invited to bring beach chairs and enjoy the music. The rest of the summer schedule can be found at http://soundsoncentre.com. Sounds On Centre is created and produced by the Historic Fernandina Business Association.