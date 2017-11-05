Small brush fires are under control in Nassau County

The Florida Forest Service's Jacksonville office reports that three small wildfires broke out earlier this afternoon south of U.S. 17 and Interstate 95 in Nassau County. As of 4:50 p.m., the FFS reports that the "17 Northwest fire" is 1.5 acres, the "17 South fire" is 1 acre; another nearby fire is 200 feet across, and that all were 90 percent contained. And yet another fire was reported north of C.R. 108, west of U.S. 17. Photographer Leroy Cumbie reports that U.S. 17 was closed to traffic in both directions between I-95 and Pages Dairy Road.