Skull found in creek

Two Yulee men said they were in some woods in Callahan Sept. 15 when they found a human skull, according to a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office report.

Justin Blount and Brian Higginbotham told the responding deputy “they were in the woods looking for artifacts,” near a creek on the property when they noticed what appeared to be a human skull in the creek.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit and three detectives went to the area near the intersection of Dyal Road and Silcox Place where additional bones were discovered and collected from the creek.

The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Jacksonville for possible identification.