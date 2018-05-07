Six candidates for Foster’s seat go to governor

On June 20, the 4th Judicial Circuit Nominating Commission forwarded six names to Governor Rick Scott for review from 18 candidates interviewed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Robert M. Foster. Although candidates from Nassau County were among the 18 interviewed, none were among the final six recommended by the commission. One candidate among the final six has a second home in Fernandina Beach.

“I’ve had conversations with Judge Foster about his replacement,” said Patrick Kilbane, chairman of the nominating commission. “Foster loves Nassau County and he really wanted someone from the county to replace him, but we had some highly qualified candidates to consider.”

Lester Bass, 55, is currently a Duval County judge appointed to the bench by Scott in 2014. He has a law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He previously served as general magistrate and civil traffic

hearing officer in the 4th Judicial District and as a staff attorney for Jacksonville Area Legal Aid.

Michael T. Fackler, 46, is an attorney and partner in Milam, Howard, Nicandri, Gilliam and Renner PA. He has a law degree from the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law. He was a law clerk for Judge Harvey Schlesinger. His practice has been in general commercial litigation.

Charles M. Greene, 61, is a 17th Judicial Circuit judge elected to the bench in 1990. He has a law degree from Nova Southeastern Law Center. He has previously served as assistant state attorney in Ft. Lauderdale and in private practice. As an active member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, he serves as an aircraft commander. He and his wife have owned a second home on Amelia Island for the past 27 years.

Robin Lanigan, 49, has been a 4th Judicial Circuit general magistrate and hearing officer since 2016. She is a graduate of the Florida Coastal School of Law. She previously practiced family law and was an adjunct professor at Florida State College, where she taught family law.

Rhonda Peoples-Waters, 44, of Rhonda Peoples-Waters PA, is also a graduate of the Levin College of Law. Her specialty is criminal law and she has served as an assistant public defender. She is a former member of the city of Jacksonville Ethics Commission.

David Tucker, 56, is the northeast regional counsel for the Department of Children and Families, where he presides over contested adoptions, evidentiary hearings and childcare licensing. He is a graduate of the Levin College of Law and an adjunct professor in administrative law at Florida Coastal School of Law.

The governor has 60 days to review the names presented by the commission. He may select an appointee from the names presented or he may ask the commission for additional candidates. Kilbane pointed out that whomever is appointed by the governor as result of the process may or may not actually fill Foster’s seat. It is possible the new appointee could be assigned elsewhere in the circuit and another judge be transferred to fill the Nassau County vacancy.