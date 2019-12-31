The Shrimp Drop is tonight at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks

Don’t forget to come on out to the Fernandina Harbor Marina around sunset tonight, New Year’s Eve. There will be music, face painting, vendors, food, and best of all, at 7 p.m., the annual Shrimp Drop! The shrimp drops in Fernandina Beach a little early for Eastern Standard Time, but it’s just right for midnight, Greenwich Mean Time (Greenwich is the home of the Royal Observatory in England and is where “time starts” for the world – https://www.rmg.co.uk/discover/explore/greenwich-mean-time-gmt).

It is also a good time for the whole family to party with the whole community to celebrate New Year’s Eve. After the shrimp drop, there will be fireworks over the Amelia River!