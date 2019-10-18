Sen. Rubio's staff in Fernandina Tuesday for constituent services meetings

Senator Marco Rubio sent out an email Friday saying his staff will be in Nassau County to meet with constituents next week on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Rubio's staff will be available for one-on-one meetings with residents from 2:30-4 p.m. to listen to your concerns and suggestions.

You can ask for their help with issues like Social Security payments, the Internal Revenue Services, federal disaster money claims, veterans' benefits, or any other concern. If there is anything you need or want to discuss with Rubio himself, unfortunately he said in the email that he will not be attending the Tuesday event.

Rubio's staff will hold the meetings at the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce office, 961687 Gateway Blvd., Suite 101G, Fernandina Beach.

If you are not able to meet with Rubio's staff during those hours on Tuesday, Oct. 22, Rubio said to call (866) 630-7106.