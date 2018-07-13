Search for evidence at landfill finds ‘items of interest’

While investigators will not give specific details, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said some “items of interest” that he hopes will help solve the mystery of what happened to Joleen Cummings have been found this week in a Georgia landfill.

“It may be something, it may not be,” Leeper said on Friday at a news conference held outside the Waste Management Chesser Island Road Landfill in Charlton County, Ga. “We want to double check to make sure. If it is, then we’ll have it.”

Leeper said the more than 200 personnel from the FBI and his office who have conducted the search this week will not continue past Friday.

“We believe we’ve done all we can do here, but we will continue our investigation, continue gathering evidence, continue putting our criminal case together to present to the State Attorney’s Office, and they will determine any additional charges that may be made,” the sheriff said.

Kimberly Kessler, also known as Jennifer Sybert, is in the Duval County Jail on a charge of auto theft. A surveillance video allegedly shows Kessler exiting Cummings’ vehicle in the parking lot of The Home Depot in Yulee around 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 13. Cummings disappeared after working a shift with Kessler at Tangles Hair Salon in Fernandina Beach on Saturday, May 12. She was reported missing on May 14.

A law enforcement officer found Kessler in her own car, a 2016 Kia Soul, at an Interstate 95 rest area in St. Johns County the following day and arrested her on the theft charge. Leeper has said Kessler is so far not cooperating with investigators.

Law enforcement officials reported last week that they have surveillance video allegedly showing Kessler throwing away a white trash bag and the contents of a trash can into a dumpster in Nassau County. They believe what went into the dumpster could be evidence in the missing woman’s case. It was determined that the contents of that dumpster were taken to the landfill south of Folkston. Searchers have sifted through 3,300 tons of trash since Friday, July 6.

Leeper would not give any details of the items that were found this week. He said they will be analyzed at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory in Jacksonville, and that it may be several weeks before any results are obtained.

“We didn’t know what we were looking for, but we found a few things that piqued our interest and we’re going to check them,” Leeper said.

Kessler, according to law enforcement officials, has at least 18 aliases and dozens of previous addresses. Leeper said he is confident that Kessler is the key to the investigation.

“I do know that there is one person who knows where Joleen is,” he said. “That person is in the Duval County Jail, and she’s not talking.”

Leeper declined to give details as to why he believes Kessler knows the location of Cummings, saying that investigators reached their conclusion “because of the evidence that we found.”

“We have a lot of evidence we’ve recovered, a lot of forensic evidence we’ve recovered,” Leeper continued. “We believe the only person that knows where Joleen’s at is Kimberly Kessler,” he said.

Law enforcement will continue to follow all credible leads in order to build a “rock-solid” case, the sheriff added. “We have not received any credible leads in a while, so we will continue with our criminal investigation to put a rock-solid case together to make sure that this will never happen again,” he said.

Leeper has said that, when details of the case are made public, the community will be shocked, but did not say what aspect of the case would prove shocking.

“Once we’re ready to release those details, we will,” he said, “(Kessler) hasn’t been charged with anything other than auto theft. I can tell you, I’m shocked. I believe our community will be, too.”