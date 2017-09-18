Rubio’s staff available in Jax on Tuesday if you need Irma help

The staff of U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) will host a “comprehensive recovery assistance center” in Jacksonville on Tuesday, according to a news release. Rubio’s staff will help residents affected by Hurricane Irma sign up for assistance from FEMA. The state’s CFO is also organizing insurance assistance.

Application checklists are available in English here: https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/d458e950-2968-47b6-8540-40ed17a94574/AEAC11E5F71AB29D44844928AC48969C.daip-disaster-survivor-applications-checklist-english-508-1.pdf

They are available in Spanish here:

https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/1c6a20f2-81dc-45f8-8f50-84ed9bc60188/6802620A943DDFD8CC13423681296C5B.daip-disaster-survivor-applications-checklist-spanish-508-1.pdf.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will host an insurance “village” comprised of property insurance companies at each location to provide on-site assistance to policyholders to file a claim, ask questions and obtain needed insurance assistance and information. This is a public/private partnership of federal and state agencies, charitable organizations and companies gathering to provide critical resources.

Jacksonville – Tuesday, September 19

Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center

1000 Water Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

8 a.m.– 6 p.m.

Confirmed participating organizations, companies, and federal and state agencies:

American Red Cross

United Way of Florida

Catholic Charities

Florida SBDC Network

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF)

ElderSource

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO)

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis - Florida Department of Financial Services

CareerSource Northeast Florida

CareerSource Southwest Florida

The Salvation Army

Jacksonville Urban League

Best Buy

First Data

Anheuser-Busch

Consumer Protection Coalition

Florida Association of Insurance Agents

Northeast Florida Community Action Agency

Agricultural and Labor Program

Walmart

Volunteer Florida

A list of participating insurance companies is available here.