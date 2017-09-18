Rubio’s staff available in Jax on Tuesday if you need Irma help
The staff of U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) will host a “comprehensive recovery assistance center” in Jacksonville on Tuesday, according to a news release. Rubio’s staff will help residents affected by Hurricane Irma sign up for assistance from FEMA. The state’s CFO is also organizing insurance assistance.
Application checklists are available in English here: https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/d458e950-2968-47b6-8540-40ed17a94574/AEAC11E5F71AB29D44844928AC48969C.daip-disaster-survivor-applications-checklist-english-508-1.pdf
They are available in Spanish here:
https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/1c6a20f2-81dc-45f8-8f50-84ed9bc60188/6802620A943DDFD8CC13423681296C5B.daip-disaster-survivor-applications-checklist-spanish-508-1.pdf.
Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will host an insurance “village” comprised of property insurance companies at each location to provide on-site assistance to policyholders to file a claim, ask questions and obtain needed insurance assistance and information. This is a public/private partnership of federal and state agencies, charitable organizations and companies gathering to provide critical resources.
Jacksonville – Tuesday, September 19
Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center
1000 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
8 a.m.– 6 p.m.
Confirmed participating organizations, companies, and federal and state agencies:
American Red Cross
United Way of Florida
Catholic Charities
Florida SBDC Network
U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF)
ElderSource
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO)
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis - Florida Department of Financial Services
CareerSource Northeast Florida
CareerSource Southwest Florida
The Salvation Army
Jacksonville Urban League
Best Buy
First Data
Anheuser-Busch
Consumer Protection Coalition
Florida Association of Insurance Agents
Northeast Florida Community Action Agency
Agricultural and Labor Program
Walmart
Volunteer Florida
A list of participating insurance companies is available here.