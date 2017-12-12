Ross wins Group 3 City Commission seat

Dr. Ronald “Chip” Ross won a hard-fought race for a seat on the Fernandina Beach City Commission Tuesday over Orlando Avila, garnering 54.96 percent to Avila’s 45.04 percent in unofficial results. Ross will take his seat on the commission at its reorganizational meeting on Dec. 19 and serve a three-year term.

Of the 10,568 registered voters in Fernandina Beach, approximately 980 voted by mail. Total voter turnout was about 24 percent.

The runoff election Tuesday came after a close race in the election held Nov. 7.

In the official results for the Group 3 race last month, Ross had 41.44 percent of the votes, Orlando Avila had 30.65 percent, and Medardo Monzon had 27.91 percent. To win outright, a candidate must have 50 percent of the votes plus one additional vote. Philip Chapman won the Group 2 seat. Voter turnout was 25.48 percent.

The plurality of the final tally for the Group 3 seat set the stage for the runoff yesterday between the top two vote getters.

A short power outage Tuesday afternoon had no effect on the voting, according to Ron Jolley, assistant clerk at the Atlantic Recreation Center precinct.

Jolley said the power was off for 14 minutes, but that battery backup allowed voting to continue. He said there were 18 votes in the short time the electricity was off.

The assistant clerk said he was “very impressed” with the turnout for the runoff election. The Atlantic Rec Center averaged 80 voters an hour, he said.

Cannon said the battery backup for voting equipment will last an hour, but that there are generators on site at each precinct in case the power is off longer than an hour.

Ross is an emergency room physician at Baptist Medical Center Nassau, a former EMS medical director, and a former member of the city’s Planning Advisory Board. He has lived in Fernandina Beach since 2013. He ran on a platform of preserving the city’s natural environment and closely following its Comprehensive Plan.

In the most recent candidate forum, he reiterated his position.

“We are a limited amount of space,” Ross said. “People can keep coming here, and we can only do what we can do. The plan talks about how development should occur here in the next 15 to 20 years.”

Avila is a small business owner who has served on both Nassau County’s and Florida’s adoptive and foster parent associations, and was president of the Fernandina Maritime Exchange from 2013 to 2015. His campaign focused on making the city attractive to business and development.

In the last forum held before the election, Avila said he wanted to create economic opportunity in Fernandina Beach.

“We want to take advantage of the economic opportunity that comes our way to increase our quality of life and to protect it,” Avila said. “We have a gem here. Other people come here and visit, but we get to live here. I’m a big believer in business and economic opportunity. People want to live here, work and play here, and we should be in support of that.”

Ross will be sworn in at a Dec. 19 City Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall.