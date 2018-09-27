Rhode Island man who hit local man in fatal crash is found dead in Rhode Island

A Rhode Island man involved in a fatal crash in Yulee on Saturday, Sept. 8, has been found dead in a river in Warwick, R.I.

The body of Carl H. Greenlund, 55, of Warwick, R.I., was found by a Warwick Police Department dive team conducting a training exercise in the Pawtuxet River on Sept. 19, according to a report by Joe Hutnak of the Warwick Post. The report says Greenlund’s death was an apparent suicide.

Greenlund was driving a 2018 Cadillac STS northbound on Chester Road around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, when he rear-ended a 2010 Pontiac G6 being driven by 27-year-old Dustin Demers of Yulee, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Demers was stopped and waiting to make a right turn onto Rhianna Lane when he was hit by Greenlund. The collision caused the Pontiac to overturn. Demers was partially ejected and fatally injured.

Greenlund, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was transported to UF Jacksonville with serious injuries, but at some point he left the hospital.

According to the report posted Wednesday on warwickpost.com, “It is unclear how Greenlund left the hospital and returned to Rhode Island before the WPD dive team found his body near the Warwick/Cranston line at about 1 p.m. on Sept. 19.

"The dive team had been conducting routine body recovery training when they located Greenlund’s body underneath the Pawtuxet Bridge.”