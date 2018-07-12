Retired teacher wants seat on School Board

A lifetime of experience in Nassau County schools gives retired teacher Lissa Braddock the perspective she says will make her an advocate for teachers and for students if she is elected to the Nassau County School Board.

“I’m not an outsider looking in,” she said. “As an educator, I’ve been there.”

Braddock said she wants to be the voice of a local educator on the board.

“Nobody is a Nassau County teacher on that School Board,” she said. “...I want to be one of those people who helps make those decisions that matter to teachers.”

Braddock is from Nassau County, N.Y., and met her husband, Ronnie, while they were both attending college in Arkansas. After marrying and moving to Hilliard, her husband’s hometown, the two began teaching in Nassau County. Lissa Braddock has taught in Nassau County schools for 34 of the 36 years she’s been an educator. She taught in Georgia for the other two years, while Ronnie served at Ft. Benning.

Her education roots run deep.

“We are a family of educators,” Braddock told the News-Leader. “My husband, his brother, his wife, my children – everybody is a teacher somewhere, except for my son. My husband was assistant principal at FBHS. One of my daughters taught in Callahan. I have another daughter who taught in Callahan Middle School while I was teaching there. My youngest daughter is a virtual schoolteacher. I have four children and eight grandchildren, all of whom have gone to Nassau County schools.”

When Braddock’s husband passed away in October of last year, the Ocean Highway and Port Authority appointed her to fill his seat on that board, which he had occupied for 17 years. That term will end this year, but Braddock is not seeking election to the OHPA. “I’ve enjoyed being a commissioner,” she said. “I thought about running for that position, but my heart is in education, having been a teacher for all these years. That is really where I want to be.”

School security is an issue all school board candidates have addressed, and Braddock is no exception. She said having grandchildren in the county’s schools gives her insight about security.

“I have eight grandchildren going to these schools,” Braddock said. “I am invested in protecting them, and everybody else’s children. I think the School Board has done well moving forward to correct things, to strengthen schools.”

But Braddock added that, while some schools in the district have been remodeled to make them more secure, “There are still schools whose campuses are wide open, and that’s a huge concern.”

She also thinks schools may eventually need metal detectors and other security measures. “I’ve even wondered why we can’t have dogs accompanying the resource officers,” she said. “You have dogs that sniff out explosives. Why can’t we have dogs that sniff out guns? Most of these shootings take place within the schools. It’s just going to take money. That’s the problem, getting the funding.”

That funding for increased security in schools will require reaching out to representatives, she said. “If we can work with (state Sen.) Aaron Bean and (state Rep.) Cord Byrd so they can sponsor helpful bills, (then) we need to be able to align ourselves with and support them,” Braddock said. “We need to be engaged with these legislators who represent us.”

One issue the county’s teachers have brought to the School Board is the need for a planning period. Teachers currently do not have a daily time set aside during which they do not have students, which they say is vital to their effectiveness.

Braddock agrees. “The only time teachers have these days is lunch, and you’ve got about 20 minutes to eat. I’ve taught with planning periods and without them. We have way too much to do to do it without a planning period.”

Dedicating time for planning could cost money elsewhere for more instruction time. Asked where the board would find that money, Braddock said the board needs to use the funds it has more wisely, and gave an example of unwise spending.

“One year, we language arts teachers spent four days in a classroom preparing with a new language arts system called Springboard,” she explained. “It chewed up all of our time in pre-planning. After one year, they threw it all out.

“That’s where I see money wasted. I guess you have to try things to know that they don’t work, but I’ve seen it time and time again with a lot of programs that we threw out. I think there’s money that we can find in the budget that’s spent for other things that we shouldn’t spend a lot of money on. I’d like to see expanded professional development opportunities. I don’t think we spend enough time planning or sharing.”

Earlier this year, the principal at Fernandina Beach High School resigned after he was caught stealing money from the proceeds of a basketball game. After a police investigation led to Spencer Lodree admitting he took the money, Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns declined to press charges, allowing Lodree to pay back the funds from his final paycheck. However, the case against him is now moving forward after being pursued by the State Attorney’s Office.

Braddock said that, while she “supports(s) the board in most of their decisions,” the board should have pursued the case against Lodree.

“We are all accountable,” Braddock said. “If it was a teacher, there would have been more serious consequences – not just pay the money back and leave quietly. He’s the highest authority in the school, and we have to be able to put principals in position with higher moral and ethical standards. I think they should have pursued that.”

When asked about any potential conflicts of interest between Braddock and the School Board when it comes to the future award of contracts, Braddock said she has no family who would be in a position to enter into

such a contract, and would not do so.

The last day to register to vote in the primary election is July 30. Early voting for the primary is Aug. 17-25, and the primary election is Aug. 28.