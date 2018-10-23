Retired Nassau County firefighter found dead in Callahan

Retired Nassau County Fire Rescue Lt. Curtis Bollinger, 48, was found deceased Tuesday, according to an email from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. Bollinger, who was from Callahan, was found at approximately 12:30 p.m. by Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a cemetery located at Live Oak Baptist Church in Callahan, according to the email. Bollinger was found inside his vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Leeper. NCSO received a call that his vehicle was seen at the cemetery and when deputies responded they found him inside, Leeper wrote in the email.

The Florida Highway Patrol had issued a warrant for Bollinger on a DUI manslaughter charge related to a motorcycle crash that killed his wife, Shannon, on April 15.

According to an April report from Nassau County Record publisher and editor Amanda Ream, Shannon Marie Bollinger, 29, was her husband’s passenger on a 2007 Harley Davidson as they rode west along State Road 200 near Gressman Dairy Road shortly after 1 a.m. on April 15. Curtis Bollinger lost control of the bike and it came to a rest in the left turning lane, facing east. According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, Shannon Bollinger was not wearing a helmet. The Bollingers ended up in the left travel lane of S.R 200. A short time later, a white 2015 Hyundai Elantra driven by Brandon Charles Graham of Callahan drove into the scene and struck Shannon Bollinger and debris from the accident. Graham and his passenger, Rainey Lynn Rowe, 18, of Hilliard, were not injured. They were not intoxicated, according to the report. Curtis Bollinger, who wore a helmet, was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries.

It was his second motorcycle accident in a little over a year. He was hit by a truck on Dec. 23, 2016, at U.S. 17 and Pages Dairy Road and suffered a brain injury, facial fractures and numerous broken bones.

A donation account for the Bollingers’ five children was set up in April at VyStar Credit Union. The account number is 7507279975 and the routing number is 263079276.