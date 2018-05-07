Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Thursday morning human remains found on Tiger Island July 4 have probably been there “a year or two.” They have been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Jacksonville in an attempt to determine the identity of the person and how he or she died.

Tiger Island is located west of the Dee Dee Bartels Boat Ramp, across the Amelia River from Amelia Island.

The remains, a skull and other bones, were found at about 8 p.m. Wednesday by a boater from Georgia who was walking the shoreline with his family. The bones were in the island’s wood line. The boater flagged down a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office marine unit patrolling the waterways and reported what he had found.

Leeper said the skull had roots growing through it and algae on the bones.

“If (the remains) had been there a month, it wouldn’t have been like that,” Leeper told the News-Leader. “It’s possible that with the storms we’ve had over the past couple of years, it could have been unearthed if they were covered with sand.”

Fernandina Beach Police Chief James Hurley said there is an unresolved missing person’s case, that of Caster Nova Gray, who went missing in 2013 while fishing with some friends in Fort Clinch State Park. Hurley said Nova has never been found.

He said the remains could be those of a person who had fallen overboard on an international trip or any number of scenarios.

“There is no reason to speculate until we get the report from the medical examiner,” Hurley said, adding that, if it is determined that the remains are not Caster Nova Gray, the investigation will probably be conducted by the Nassau County Sheriff’s office.