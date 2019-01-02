Raccoon in West Nassau tests positive for rabies

The Florida Department of Health in Nassau County urged residents to avoid contact with wild and stray animals after a raccoon in the western part of the county tested positive for rabies, according to a news release. Rabies is transmitted through exposure to the saliva and nervous tissue from a rabid animal through a bite, scratch, or contact with mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Rabies is present in the wild animal population throughout the county. Domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated. In Florida, raccoons, bats, foxes, and unvaccinated cats are the animals most frequently diagnosed with rabies. Other animals that are at high risk for rabies include skunks, otters, coyotes, bobcats, and stray or unvaccinated dogs and ferrets, according to the release. Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Outdoor feeding can attract animals such as feral cats, raccoons, and coyotes. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter. Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

“Rabies is a potentially fatal disease. It is important not to handle wild animals, to be aware of unusual-acting animals, and to keep pets vaccinated against rabies,” said Dr. Eugenia Ngo-Seidel, Director, DOH-Nassau, in the release.

DOH-Nassau provides rabies vaccinations to victims of animal bites, the only known effective treatment for rabies prevention in humans. Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Nassau Humane Society is the animal control agency for the City of Fernandina Beach, and Nassau County Animal Services is the agency for all other parts of the county.

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Nassau County Animal Services at (904) 530-6150 or the Nassau Humane Society at (904) 491-0122.