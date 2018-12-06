Public Safety and FPU respond to leaking tank

A landscape maintenance crew working at the southeast corner of Ash and South Sixth streets in Fernandina Beach alerted city police and fire to the smell of natural gas in the area early Thursday afternoon. No ownership information for a tank behind the building at the location could be found, so the city requested assistance from Florida Public Utilities. FPU Government Relations Manager Ramiro Sicre told the News-Leader that FPU determined the tank was filled to about 15 percent and made the decision to burn off the remaining propane, as seen above. Crews were on scene for several hours.