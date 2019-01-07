Public meeting Wednesday on Amelia Island entrance landscaping and signage project

Proposals for signage and landscaping concepts for the entrance to Amelia Island will be discussed and open for public input at a meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 9, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce, 961687 Gateway Blvd., Suite 101-G, Fernandina Beach, according to a news release.

Attendees will review the development of recommendations to enable and maintain a focus on Amelia Island as a preeminent tourist destination with gateway arrival improvements, wayfinding to destinations, all while maintaining and embracing the historical, cultural and economic interests of the area, according to the release.

Jeff Dawson, owner of Dawson Associates Design Consultants will lead the public input session. The firm focuses solely on destinations, bringing top planning and design talent defining a distinctive brand identity to the location.

This meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.nassaucountyflchamber.com or call (904) 261-3248.