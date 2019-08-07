Production crew shoots commercial downtown

A crew with a production company out of Jacksonville was shooting a commercial for “Credit Sesame” in downtown Fernandina Beach on Wednesday, according to an email from Public Information Officer Mary Hamburg. Ashley Powers, a producer with 4th Dimension Studios, said Wednesday that the commercial with downtown Fernandina Beach in it should air in approximately three weeks to a month.

Powers confirmed in an email sent Monday to city officials that the crew proposed to shoot at the corner of Centre and South 2nd streets from 7:30-10:30 a.m. and next to Amelia Island Coffee at 207 Centre St. from noon until 2 p.m. today. Powers wrote that the production was “planning to stage in the adjacent park and not interfere with coffee shop business.”

“We have 13 crew and 2 talent, 4 extras in this spot. Among those vehicles, we have 16" truck with gear and 1 truck pulling a trailer. The rest are personal cars. I was told that there is a 3-hour limit on parking so let let me know what we need to do in that regard. It sounded like there was ample parking and space that would fit the trailer. Any parking feedback or suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

“We are looking forward to the shoot and grateful for the opportunity!”

A search on Google shows that Credit Sesame is a “free credit score and credit report analysis” company. Go to creditsesame.com for more information.

Powers said the crew of mostly freelancers out of Jacksonville and Orlando would be shooting in Jacksonville for the rest of the week. “It’s super cute,” Powers said about downtown Fernandina Beach. “We really enjoyed it.”