Prescribed fire operations planned on north end of Cumberland Island

Cumberland Island National Seashore is planning to implement prescribed burn operations in three burn units (Settlement South, Triangle, and Half Moon Pines) on the north end of the island, according to a news release. The three burn units are in the Settlement Area adjacent to the 2019 Whitney Fire and North Cut prescribed fire burn unit.

The North End Burn Plan was developed in accordance with Cumberland Island’s 2015 Fire Management Plan to support the park’s structural protection plan for north end structures while allowing for natural fire to play its role in the wilderness area to its south.

The three burn units total 147 acres consisting of longleaf pine, oak scrub, live oak, and palmetto. Areas immediately adjacent to the boundaries set for these units recently burned during the lightning caused Whitney Fire and North Cut prescribed fire in July 2019, and will provide a boundary to support containment to the prescribed burn area.

The burn will employ prescribed fire in order to reduce hazardous fuels in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI), protect structures and cultural resources adjacent to the burn unit, and to promote a healthy fire frequency in the longleaf pine and scrub oak systems.

Cumberland Island National Seashore will be working with its interagency partners to initiate the prescribed burn as early as Jan. 20, conditions permitting. The date of the fire is determined by the appropriate weather conditions as indicated in the seashore’s burn plan prescription; as such, no specific date has been set for the burn.

Disruptions to park operations and impacts from smoke are expected to be minimal. The staff will make every effort to communicate with the visiting public during the burn plan implementation both at the park and through the park’s website and Facebook site.

For up to date information on the prescribed burn visit www.nps.gov/cuis and monitor the park’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cumberlandislandnps.