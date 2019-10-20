Police investigate shooting

A Fernandina Beach man was shot "at least three times" early Sunday morning, according to a news release from Police Chief James Hurley.

Hurley said his officers "responded a report of shots fired in the area of 1303 Jasmine St., the Barnabas parking lot, at 12:47 a.m. Sunday morning." A neighbor told the News-Leader she heard eight to ten shots.

Responding officers found Ernest Roberts Jr., who had been struck at least three times, according to Hurley. "Roberts was airlifted to a Jacksonville hospital for medical treatment, where he remains in serious condition. No motive is known at this time and no suspects have been named."

Hurley said Roberts Jr. was walking to his home on South 13th Terrace after making a purchase at the nearby convenience store.

The News-Leader saw police officers looking for evidence around the scene at about 1:20 a.m.

Hurley said the crime scene was located, secured, and processed through the night by forensic detectives who continue to work the investigation.