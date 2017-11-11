Police chase ends in fatal crash

An early morning car crash in Nassauville killed a man being chased by Fernandina Beach police after the man was allegedly involved in an earlier hit-and-run accident. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened at 12:12 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of Wilder Boulevard and Ellis Landing Road.

The driver of the vehicle, Gary M. Denmark, 40, of Fernandina Beach, was not wearing a seatbelt according to the FHP report. A passenger, Dwight E. Hooper of Fernandina Beach, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to the report, the white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck Denmark drove "was traveling eastbound on Wilder Boulevard ... being pursued by an officer with the Fernandina Beach Police Department for being involved in a previous hit and run crash." Denmark "lost control, running off of the roadway onto the left shoulder." As Denmark attempted to regain control, the truck ran off of the other side of the road, struck a culvert, and overturned, ending up on its roof. Denmark was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the officer involved in the incident has not been released.