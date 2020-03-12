The Players Championship will go ahead, but without fans

Body

In a statement released at noon Thursday, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra would go ahead this weekend, but fans won't be able to attend.

An event in Texas will also be played without fans, and a championship in Mexico is being postponed.

“At this point in time, PGA Tour events – across all Tours – will currently proceed as scheduled, but will do so without fans,” Monahan said in a news release. "We will continue The Players with essential personnel only, and we will be in direct conversations with those groups (vendors, broadcasters, media, player support groups, essential volunteers) to provide instructions.”

“This policy starts at The Players Championship tomorrow (Friday) and continues through the Valero Texas Open. It’s important to note, that could change, but for the time being, this decision allows the PGA TOUR, our fans and constituents to plan, prepare and respond as events develop.

Further, the recently announced travel advisories and potential logistical issues associated with players and staff traveling internationally limit our ability to successfully stage the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Therefore, we are going to postpone that event and will provide details in the coming weeks on a reschedule as this situation develops."