Plan now for a major detour headache next weekend

Felmor Road at A1A/SR 200 will be closed and traffic detoured Friday, Aug. 4 from 9 p.m. to Monday, August 7 at 6 a.m. for force main work at the intersection. Due to the location of the force main, a right lane closure on A1A/SR 200 westbound will also be required approximately 1,000 feet east of the work and will extend approximately 400 feet past the intersection of A1A/SR 200 at Miner Road/Felmor Road.

Crews will be installing a new force main as part of the roadway construction design for A1A/SR 200. Work includes excavating, installing and backfilling the proposed force main. Following completion of the force main installation, structural asphalt will be added to match the existing asphalt roadway.

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route that includes using U.S. 17, Pages Dairy Road and Chester Road.

The $60 million widening project is scheduled to be completed by summer 2019, weather, holidays and unforeseen delays permitting.

Up-to-date lane closure information is available on the Florida Department of Transportation’s project website: www.nflroads.com.