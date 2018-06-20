Pedestrian struck by truck

Wed, 06/20/2018 - 10:05am Fernandina

A woman attempting to cross State Road 200/A1A near its intersection with Piney Island Drive was struck by a tractor-trailer truck on Tuesday evening, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Maxine Clarke, 59, of Fernandina Beach, was transported to the UF Health North hospital with serious injuries.

“The pedestrian walked from right shoulder’s sidewalk in a north direction and entered the truck’s path of travel,” according to the release.

The truck’s driver, Pamela Addams, 63, of Port St. Lucie, Fla. was not injured.

The incident is still under investigation.

