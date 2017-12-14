Pedestrian killed in Callahan

A woman who the Florida Highway Patrol says was in the road on U.S. 1 at Ratcliff Road in Callahan Wednesday night was struck and critically injured, according to a news release from the FHP. The woman was taken to the UF Health Jacksonville hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Michael King, 39, of Folkston, Ga., was driving an “unmarked police vehicle” northbound on U.S. 1 at 7:50 p.m. when, according to the release, he hit a woman standing in the highway. The FHP report adds that she was wearing dark clothes and the roadway was also dark.

“Another vehicle swerved around the pedestrian. (The Ford F-150) was unable to avoid the pedestrian standing in the roadway and the front right of (the Ford F-150) struck the pedestrian,” according to the release.

The woman's identity and the identity of her next of kin are being sought by the FHP.