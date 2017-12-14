Pedestrian critically injured in Callahan

A woman who the Florida Highway Patrol says was in the road on U.S. 1 at Ratliff Road in Callahan Wednesday night was struck and critically injured, according to a news release from the FHP.

Lisa D. Hagin, 53, of Jacksonville, was taken to the UF Health Jacksonville hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Michael King, 39, of Folkston, Ga., was driving an “unmarked police vehicle” northbound on U.S. 1 at 7:50 p.m. when, according to the release, he hit Hagin, who was standing in the highway. The FHP report adds that she was wearing dark clothes and the roadway was also dark.

“Another vehicle swerved around the pedestrian. (The Ford F-150) was unable to avoid the pedestrian standing in the roadway and the front right of (the Ford F-150) struck the pedestrian,” according to the release.