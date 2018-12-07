  • The road work on South 14th Street should take about 90 days, depending on the weather. Robert Fiege/News-Leader

Paving project on South 14th Street will kick off the New Year

Fri, 12/07/2018 - 4:07pm
By: 
Peg Davis, News-Leader
pegdavis@fbnewsleader.com

A Nassau County project to mill and resurface South 14th Street from Sadler Road to one-half mile south of Simmons Road is now scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. Along with milling and resurfacing the roadway, the county will replace “a lot” of the guardrail along the road, according to Robert Companion, a county engineer. Companion said the work should take about 90 days, depending on the weather.

