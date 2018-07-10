Parks and Rec consultant is approved by City Commission

The city of Fernandina Beach will hire a consulting firm to look at the operation of the city’s Parks & Recreation Department, but one commissioner voting against the consultant said a board could perform any analysis required to determine how the department could perform more efficiently.

At its July 3 meeting, the City Commission discussed whether to award a contract to Pros Consulting in the amount of $24,970, the lowest of four bids received. The city had budgeted $20,000 for the consultant, and transferred an additional $5,000 from the Parks & Recreation Department’s program costs account to the city manager’s professional services account to cover the additional expense.

Commissioner Phil Chapman said the request for bids asked that the firms themselves determine the goals and expectations of the consultation.

“To me, those should be done before the consultant is hired,” Chapman said. “We should know going in what are our goals, what are our objectives, and what are our expectations.”

“Our Parks and Rec program, if I’m correct, brings in about $150,000 with basically a barebones staff,” Chapman said. “Part of this (consultant’s duties) is to streamline the organizational structure and current staffing levels to ensure the highest levels of efficiencies. If you cut that staff back much more, Parks and Rec isn’t going to exist.”

Chapman said the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board is the most qualified body to evaluate the structure of the Parks & Recreation Department, if given proper direction. Chapman said he previously served on that board.

“In my time on (the board), there weren’t a lot of specific tasks (set down by the city),” he said. “I would like to see the city say, ‘We have a lot more projects that we can spend $25,000 on than bringing in another consultant who is going to present a study that, given the history, is going to sit on a shelf and collect dust.’ Let the Parks and Rec Advisory Board do this and save the money.”

Vice Mayor Len Kreger agreed, saying that there is a Parks and Recreation Master Plan, which indicated no issues with staffing, and that the public is “pleased with the programs.”

City Manager Dale Martin said the challenge is using the Parks & Recreation staff efficiently.

“We have issues at Bosque Bello Cemetery, and I believe this consultant will allow us to determine how to make more efficient use of the limited staff,” Martin said.

Martin said there is a probability that Parks & Recreation will need additional staff.

The commission voted to approve the contract with Pros Consulting by a 3-2 vote. Chapman and Kreger voted against it.

The commission also approved a Planned Unit Development amendment to the Amelia Park neighborhood regulating plan affecting 4.42 acres of undeveloped land located on Lake Park Drive. The PUD had been approved at an earlier meeting, but City Attorney Tammi Bach explained that due to a lack of action on the part of the commission at a quasi-judicial hearing on April 17, the commission should hear the evidence and deliberate and take formal action by making findings of fact and conclusions of law. The PUD was approved at that hearing, and the vote to officially approve it, 3-2, did not change at the July 3 meeting.

The approval of the PUD allows the First Coast YMCA to rezone and sell a piece of recreational property abutting the McArthur Family YCMA on Citrona Drive to developers. When the YMCA bought the property, the intention was to use it as a ball field or for other specific recreational activities. There were several revisions of the PUD, but in each, the area in question was left for recreational use.

Objections to the change were made by residents and commissioners. At the July 3 meeting, Bradley Bean said that he is “a little bummed out” that the PUD was approved.

“Once you lose land like this, these open spaces, they are gone for good,” Bean said. “I love the YMCA, but I am opposed to losing our recreational lands. In the future, if we can look at ways we can mitigate or anything like that, that’s what I would hope for.”

In other business, the commission:

• Heard a presentation about the Airport Advisory Commission from Chairman Chuck Colcord and Airport Manager Nathan Coyle;

• Received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) instruction material donated by the Rotary Club of Amelia Island Sunrise to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department;

• Approved a contract in the amount of $15,000 to Ayres Associates to evaluate the condition of the city’s sea wall along the Amelia River;

• Approved a lease agreement for property at the airport to be used for a hangar at a rate of $1,711.90 per month;

• Heard from Yulee resident Seber Newsome, who objected to the city flying the rainbow flag in observance of Pride Month on the grounds that the city should not fly flags of special interest groups, only the U.S., state of Florida, and city of Fernandina Beach flags.