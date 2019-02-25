Paint thinner spill closes highway

A semi-truck that overturned Monday morning near Lake Hampton Road and U.S. Highway 1 in Hilliard spilled a load of paint thinner. That kept traffic stopped at the Florida-Georgia state line until about 3 p.m. when officials finally allowed one lane northbound and one lane southbound to reopen.

According to an email from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, 570 gallons of paint thinner was spilled on the road sometime before noon, closing U.S. 1 and County Road 121 near the state line and the St. Marys River. A hazardous materials team was sent to the site to clean it up.