Overnight detour planned for I-95 North to Airport Road westbound off-ramp

As part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Airport Road and I-95 interchange improvement project, there is a detour scheduled for the I-95 northbound to Airport Road westbound off-ramp (exit 363B) on Thursday, Nov 7, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to a news release.

The detour is necessary to perform utility work. The work will be performed as weather and unforeseen circumstances permit.

During the work, motorists on northbound I-95 who wish to access Airport Road westbound will continue north on I-95 to the Pecan Park Road exit and take Pecan Park Road westbound to I-95 southbound to reach Airport Road.

Watson Civil Construction Inc. is expected to complete the $11 million project early 2020, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.