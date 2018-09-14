One killed, two injured in head-on wreck in Nassau County

A passenger riding in a car with a Yulee man was killed and the driver was critically injured in a head-on collision north of Yulee on Thursday night. The driver of the second vehicle was also critically injured.

Justin K. Cribb, 37, of Callahan, was killed in the accident just north of Tom Burney Road, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Brian K. Holtkamp, 30, was driving north on U.S. 17 about 9:35 p.m. when for some unknown reason he moved his Buick Cutlass from the northbound lane into the southbound lane, according to the report.

Holtkamp hit a Dodge Stratus being driven south by Michael A. McCormick, 32, of Yulee. Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lane.

Information on whether the men were wearing seatbelts was not available, and the report says alcohol tests are pending.

The two injured men were transported to the UF Health Jacksonville hospital.