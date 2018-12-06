One I-95 northbound lane to be closed on Wednesday near Yulee exit

The Florida Department of Transportation will have a single inside lane closure on Interstate 95 northbound a half mile before exit 373 in Yulee, between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, weather permitting, according to a news release.

The closure will allow construction crews to work on shoulder widening and asphalt pavement work. The exit ramp to Yulee, Callahan, Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island will not be affected by the lane closure.

This project in Yulee consists of reconstruction and widening of 2.2 miles of A1A from west of I-95 to west of Still Quarters Road, widening of ramps at Interstate 95/A1A exit 373 (to Yulee/Callahan/Amelia Island/Fernandina Beach), and the reconfiguration of the interchange under Interstate 95 into the region’s first diverging diamond interchange.

The widening project increases the roadway from four lanes to six lanes and includes raised medians, bicycle lanes, curbs and gutters, sidewalks and high mast lighting.

The project costs approximately $40 million and is expected to be completed by summer 2020 depending on weather and unforeseen delays.

J.B. Coxwell Contracting, Inc. of Jacksonville has been hired to complete the work for FDOT.