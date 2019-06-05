Old juvenile facility on north end of the island burns down

According to a news release from Fernandina Beach Fire Chief Ty Silcox, the former Nassau Juvenile Residential Facility on the north end of Amelia Island near Fort Clinch burned down overnight. Silcox said his department was dispatched to the fire at 1781 Lisa Avenue at 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4.

“Firefighters were unable to enter the structure due to heavy fire conditions, and began a defensive attack to attempt to bring the fire under control. Due to the location of the structure, municipal water sources were limited, causing firefighters to adjust their attack. This included laying over 1,600 feet of hose and using a multitude of apparatus to pump water to the scene. Additional resources from Nassau County Fire-Rescue were requested to assist in this undertaking,” Silcox said in the release.

“Thirty-five firefighters battled the flames until 1:58 a.m. (Wednesday), when the fire was determined to be out. Fire damage to the structure was heavy, and it was estimated to be a total loss. There were no occupants in the structure at the time of the fire; no resulting civilian or firefighter injuries have been reported.

“The origin of the fire is unknown in nature and is currently under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office, alongside members of the Fernandina Beach Police Department. Due to the stormy weather just prior to this report of fire, lightning is being considered as a potential cause.”