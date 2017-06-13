Officers killed, inmates escape in Georgia

According to a news release from the Georgia Department of Corrections, on Tuesday, in the Putnam County area, two correctional officers were killed and two inmates escaped from custody.

Officials identified the slain officers as Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue. Both officers worked at Baldwin State Prison, according to the GDC.

The two inmates at large are Donnie Russell Rowe, white male 6'1, 181 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, and Ricky Dubose, white male 6'1, 140 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair. Rowe also goes by the nickname “Whiskey,” according to the GDC inmate database.

The prisoners “overpowered and disarmed the officers before one of the prisoners shot and killed both guards around 5:45 a.m. on State Route 16 between Eatonton and Sparta,” according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The escapees may be in a stolen “grass green” 2004 four-door Honda Civic, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Georgia tag number is RBJ-6601.

For more information on the inmates, visit http://bit.ly/2sxae1d. The GDC plans to provide more details as they become available.

The GDC has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 52,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 10,500 employees.

For more information on the GDC, call (478) 992-5248 or visit www.gdc.ga.gov.