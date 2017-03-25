No injuries in North Eighth Street fire

A press release from Fire Chief Ty Silcox:

"On Friday, March 24, 2017 at approx. 6:45pm, the Fernandina Beach Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 226 N 8th Street. The initial report from Nassau County Dispatch stated there were flames coming from one of the bedrooms and that all occupants were out of the residence.



"At approx. 6:54pm, units arrived on scene and observed smoke coming from the single family residence. As firefighters entered the building with hose lines, the fire was located and within 14 minutes the flames were extinguished. The fire was contained to the area of origin, with heat and smoke damage to the hallway and the rest of the home. With assistance provided by Nassau County Fire Rescue, it took Firefighters approximately sixty minutes to complete overhaul and extinguish all hot spots.



"Fire damage to the structure was primarily kept to the area of origin with a total loss estimate of several thousand dollars. After investigation the cause was determined to be accidental and no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported as a result of this fire."