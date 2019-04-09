Nighttime lane closure Thursday, I-95 northbound near Yulee exit

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will have a nighttime lane closure on the outside lane of I-95 northbound at exit 373 in Yulee, Thursday, April 11 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., weather and schedule permitting, according to a news release.

The lane closure is necessary for crews to extend a temporary barrier wall along the interstate.

The exit ramps to Yulee, Callahan, Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island will not be affected by this lane closure.

This project in Yulee consists of reconstruction and widening of 2.2 miles of A1A from west of I-95 to west of Still Quarters Road, widening of ramps at Interstate 95/A1A exit 373 (to Yulee/Callahan/Amelia Island/Fernandina Beach), and the reconfiguration of the interchange under I-95 into the region’s first diverging diamond interchange (DDI). J.B. Coxwell Contracting, Inc. of Jacksonville is constructing the $40 million project. The project is expected to be completed by summer 2020, weather and schedule permitting.