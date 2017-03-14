News-Leader offers Nassau Marketplace

The News-Leader is introducing an exciting new local digital component to its readers and advertisers with the launch of a new online digital business directory, Nassau Marketplace.

Nassau Marketplace is the News-Leader’s answer to the request of its customers to provide a digital companion to the newspaper’s traditional print and website advertising. Nassau Marketplace provides a print, digital, social media and online search capability boost to local businesses.

“Our new digital business directory, Nassau Marketplace, is an exciting new digital platform for local businesses to utilize in their marketing strategies,” said Publisher Foy Maloy. “Nassau Marketplace represents a big step forward for our advertisers in exposing their business message in print and digital platforms to the residents of Nassau County. It is mobile friendly, social media-connected, searchable and has full mapping capability through Google Maps.”

Included in the investment of a print ad, News-Leader advertisers get a free business profile on Nassau Marketplace that contains the business’s website, social media links, address and phone, photo and an information/business description paragraph. The advertiser’s print ad is also displayed with the business profile on Nassau Marketplace.

Every page view of Nassau Marketplace helps boost the business’s ranking on search engines like Google, improving the business’s reach and digital access.

The advertiser’s print ad can also be shared on its social media platforms.

Nassau Marketplace is also linked to Camden Marketplace in Camden County, expanding its reach. This means readers and potential customers throughout Nassau and Camden counties will see an advertiser’s digital profile and print ad.

Log on to fbnewsleader.com and

click on the Nassau Marketplace button at the top right of our home page. Browse the categories and check out all of the local businesses and their special offers.

To advertise in the News-Leader and Nassau Marketplace, contact Candy at chammer@fbnewsleader.com, Lauren at lmitchell@fbnewsleader.com or Christy at cchambers@fbnewsleader.com.