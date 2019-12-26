New Year brings new rule: no flying without specific ID

With the new calendar year here, it might be a good time to check your Florida driver’s license to ensure compliance with the federal REAL ID Act requirement. As of October 2020, travelers will need to present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of identification to board all domestic commercial aircraft.

After the October deadline, travelers without this designation or an acceptable substitute will not be permitted beyond security checkpoints at airports. Valid passports can be substituted as can a list of other specialized sources of identification. Visit http://bit.ly/2EWdqIk for the complete list.

John M. Drew, county tax collector, says that most Florida license holders are already in compliance because the requirement has been phased in over several years. If you are already in compliance, your driver’s license should have a gold star in the upper right hand corner. Look carefully because there is some variation as to where the star is located and how visible it is. If you do not have a star, you will need to update your driver’s license before the October 2020 deadline.

The REAL ID Act came into being based on the 9/11 Commission’s recommendations after the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York. The purpose was to create universal security standards across the country for establishing identification in the issuance of driver’s licenses that could be used to access federal facilities or military bases, enter nuclear power plants and eventually to board federally regulated commercial aircraft. The latter represents the final step in the phase-in process.

Minors under 18 are not required to provide identification.

REAL ID driver’s licenses cannot be used to cross international borders. If you are traveling abroad or into international waters, you will still need a valid passport.

For the first issuance of a REAL ID driver’s license, customers must bring original documents that validate their identity, Social Security number, and residential address into a Driver License and Motor Vehicle Service Center.

Once the REAL ID license has been issued, renewals may be made online. However, in the event of a change of name or address, customers may be required to bring original documents again into the office.

For more information about Florida’s compliance with the federal program, visit http://bit.ly/2t2chfy.

For information from the Transportation Safety Admini-stration, go to tsa.gov/real-id. To contact the TSA with questions, call (866) 289-9673 or email TSA-ContactCenter@tsa.dhs.gov.