New regional trail takes shape

The Florida Department of Environ-mental Protection’s Greenways and Trails Council had its quarterly meeting Wednesday, June 27, in Tallahassee and unanimously approved the designation of a proposed Cumberland-to-Timucuan Regional Trail to be added to the Florida state trails maps.

Prior to the meeting, both the Fernandina Beach City Commission and Nassau County Board of County Commissioners also approved by unanimous votes the right-of-way path for this new Florida regional trail. The path through Amelia Island will be identical to the one recently approved for the ECG National Trail.

The regional trail designation on FDEP maps will improve eligibility for both federal and state grants needed to close gaps in the trail on Amelia Island as well as help improve the connectivity and safety of crossing the rivers.

The trail will be 38 miles long and connect two national parks, five state parks, two states, three counties and three cities.

The cities of St. Marys and Fernandina Beach are planning to jointly provide the economic incentives required to support the start-up of a private water taxi service for pedestrians and bicyclist only between the two cities. The water taxi service would bring the Cumberland-to-Timucuan Regional Trail to 66 percent of completion.

Multi-use, off-road trails from Peters Point Beach Front Park – the trail head for the existing Amelia Island six-mile, off-road, multi-use trail – to downtown Fernandina Beach and North 14th Street from Atlantic Avenue to the back gate of Fort Clinch are the two major multi-use, off-road trail gaps on Amelia island that grants could be used to close.

In addition, the council hopes to work with the Florida Department of Transporation to possibly plan for barrier-protected bike lanes across the Nassau River on the McArthur-Fishler Bridge because hurricane damage to the road servicing the south end of the fishing bridge has rendered it unusable as an off-road river crossing.

This Cumberland-to-Timucuan Regional Trail plan is in addition to the planned construction, later this year, of a River-to-Sea Trail across Amelia Island from Crane Island to the Atlantic Ocean.