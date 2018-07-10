New program helps seniors remain ‘Safe In Place’

Minnie Rodgers was home on Independence Day, savoring another kind of independence. The 93-year-old had been in skilled nursing facilities to recover from injuries sustained in some falls in her Fernandina Beach apartment, but now she was back in her tidy apartment.

“I like living alone,” she said. “I don’t like people telling me what to do.”

A new program called Safe In Place intends to keep Rodgers exactly that way, safe in her own home, with photos of children and grandchildren, and a teddy bear wearing a T-shirt proclaiming, “I love grandma.”

Safe In Place is a collaborative effort between the Fernandina Beach Police Department, its Police Auxiliary Corps, the Fernandina Beach Police Foundation, Nassau County Council on Aging, Barnabas Center, and Seniors Versus Crime.

“We believe that the Safe In Place program is needed to uncover and resolve the victimization, neglect and isolation being experienced by some of our city’s elderly housebound citizens,” Fernandina Beach Police Chief James Hurley said.

“Furthermore, it is the intention of the Safe In Place partners that the program goals, strategies and outcomes are documented, to encourage other communities to similarly take action to reduce senior citizen crime and neglect. We also believe that it is only through collaboration between caring and generous stakeholders that our collective community quality of life can be preserved, especially for our senior population.”

Hurley said his department became aware of what he calls “invisible” victimization of seniors.

“As a result of FBPD’s increased awareness that much elderly victimization goes unreported for several years, FBPD officers have used the community policing model to increase outreach to house-bound elderly citizens,” Hurley said. “Police officers patrolling, responding to calls, or attending community meetings now routinely inquire about the presence and well-being of elderly residents in the area.

He said the goals of Safe In Place are to identify the issues Fernandina Beach seniors have, whether their problems are medical, social, environmental safety, or crime, and to bring together public and private agencies that can help solve those issues.

“We hope to make strong connections with our older community members so that we can recognize problems as they occur, such as general health and wellbeing, as well as service needs like plumbing, electrical, air conditioning, structural or safety deficiencies, as soon as possible and to react as needed, while always keeping in mind the personal dignity of the individual being served and their wishes for involvement in decision making and any action to be taken,” Hurley said.

And there are plenty of local residents who could probably use a regular check on their health and home. According to the 2010 U.S. Census, more than one in five Fernandina Beach residents are 65 or older. Of Fernandina Beach’s 2,778 senior citizens in 2010, 34 percent were veterans, 25 percent lived alone, and 17 percent had an annual income less than $20,000. Of local residents 60 years old and older, 44 percent were on food stamps in the last year, according to the website SeniorCare.com.

The National Center for Elder Abuse estimated in 2013 that less than five percent of individuals over the age of 65 who are crime victims report it to police.

Safe In Place has six teams of trained volunteers from the Police Auxiliary Corps to regularly engage the senior population of Fernandina Beach through home visits in order to assess wellness or crisis issues.

Janice Ancrum, president and CEO of NCCOA, trained the volunteer teams. Ancrum said she is hopeful that this program will help to connect seniors in need of services with the local agency equipped to provide those services. NCCOA has agreed to provide medical and other services to citizens referred to them through the Safe In Place activities.

“This program initiative fills a very critical need in our community,” she said in a statement. “The social interaction achieved during home visits alone has proven immediately beneficial to our clients, and the potential for timely intervention is a wonderful safety net to have in place. This program is a great example of a community caring for itself.”

Seniors Versus Crime volunteers in Fernandina Beach will assist senior citizens discovered through Safe In Place who have been victimized by unscrupulous contractors, repairmen, or other individuals, Hurley said. FBPD officers will provide enhanced police services to citizens that the Safe In Place volunteers fear are victims of crime.

“Our two-person volunteer teams will provide friendly contact with only those that elect to participate in this program,” Hurley said. “Safe In Place volunteers will work with local referral agencies to accomplish quick fixes to minor problems or to seek assistance already being provided on a regular basis by existing non-profits or health care groups. They will be instructed to report suspicious activity, such as possible elder abuse or financial exploitation, to the police department for follow up and possible criminal investigation.”

The Fernandina Beach Police Foundation conducted a fundraising campaign to help launch the program, and other organizations and companies have contributed. In order to provide a vehicle for the visits, a $10,000 grant was obtained from the First Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund. The Taco Bell Foundation added $5,000, enabling the PAC to purchase a new vehicle.

“The vehicle will be used by PAC members and Fernandina Beach Police chaplains to conduct wellness checks of senior citizens, provide limited transportation services for the elderly, and to deliver other types of assistance to a minimum of five at-risk elderly persons each day, or 35 wellness checks each week,” Hurley said.

Hurley said he hopes Safe In Place, in addition to providing much-needed checks on Fernandina Beach’s senior population, will help other communities to create similar programs.

Hurley said the program was put in place in the tradition of Senior Police Chaplain Don McFadyen, who passed away in April.

“As a police chaplain, he was always there to provide counsel to police officers and their families in times of need and assisted community members involved in traumatic situations,” Hurley said in a statement. “Our members take some comfort and shared resolve in knowing that Chaplain McFadyen’s shining example of service, ministry, and community will continue to lead and inspire the work of the Police Foundation and the Police Auxiliary Corps far into the future.”

Those interested in participating in this program, or in referring a family member or neighbor, should contact Ancrum at the Nassau County Council on Aging at 261-0701, Linda Ellis at the Barnabas Center at 261-7000, or Seniors Versus Crime at 310-3226. The Seniors Versus Crime office is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays.