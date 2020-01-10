Netting business on North 14th street burns

The Netting Professionals business at 1600 North 14th St. in Fernandina Beach caught fire shortly after midnight Friday and was destroyed. The company makes netting for professional and amateur sports equipment and venues such as stadiums and ballfields.

The News-Leader is attempting to reach founder Johnny Burbank.

Friends posted on his Facebook page that they were sending Burbank their prayers.

Fire Chief Ty Silcox sent the following news release Friday morning:

“At 00:28 AM on January 10th, 2020, units from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the report of an unknow type of fire located at 1600 N 14th Street. The 911 call was received from an individual that report there was a fire and heavy smoke at this location but could not determine if the fire was a boat or a building. Upon arrival, firefighters found a commercial building with flames emitting from all areas of the structure and shooting 100 feet into the air. The structure is used by a local company that builds athletic netting for ballfields.

“Firefighters were unable to enter the structure due to heavy fire conditions and began a defensive attack to attempt to bring the fire under control. Due to portions of the building collapsing, firefighters had to bring in heavy equipment to help extinguish the fire completely. Firefighters worked to keep the blaze from spreading to multiple boats that are stored at the location. Three boats sustained damage due to the magnitude of the fire.

“Thirty firefighters battled the flames until 2:17 AM, when the fire was determined to be under control. Firefighters officially called the fire out at 4:06 AM. The structure was completely destroyed due to the fire. There were no occupants in the structure at the time of the fire; no resulting civilian or firefighter injuries have been reported. The origin of the fire is unknown in nature and is currently under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office. Cause of the fire has not been determined and will take some time due to the condition of the building.”

The News-Leader will update this story as we receive more information.