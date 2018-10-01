NCSO seeking passenger who fled the scene of hit-and-run crash

The driver of a Mercedes SUV fleeing a Kingsland, Ga. police officer crashed the vehicle into a trailer at the Agricultural Inspection Station on I-95 near the Florida-Georgia early Monday morning, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Edison Garcia Arpon, 28, who is suspected of driving the car, was going southbound on I-95 when he entered the station and hit a parked trailer containing 21 alpacas. One of the alpacas was seriously injured.

Arpon, who is from Miami, and an unknown passenger then fled. An initial search of the area failed to locate them, but Arpon was found later in a wooded, swampy area.

Arpon was transported to the Nassau County Jail and now faces charges of leaving the scene of a traffic crash and resisting arrest. He could also face charges from Georgia.

Law enforcement officials are still seeking the male passenger, who could be in his mid-20s to early 30s, is possibly Hispanic, and might be wearing soiled and wet clothing.

Members of the public are asked to call 911 or *FHP if they see someone fitting this description and acting suspiciously.

A search of the abandoned vehicle turned up stolen checks and garbage bags with opened and unopened mail, according to the FHP report.