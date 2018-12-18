NCSO assists in crystal meth bust

In August 2017, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Agency began investigating a crystal methamphetamine drug trafficking organization allegedly headed by James Lester Calloway, according to a news release from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. Calloway, who resided in Jacksonville, was allegedly supplying multiple individuals in the Putnam County area with large amounts of crystal methamphetamine for sale and consumption, according to the release.

Members of DEA executed a search warrant at Calloway’s residence at 5727 Jacks Road in Jacksonville and reported they found a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, a firearm and approximately $70,000 in cash. In May 2018, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samuel Martin after a search warrant was conducted at Martin’s residence in Callahan, where approximately one pound of crystal methamphetamine and a firearm were allegedly discovered. Leeper said in the release that it became clear to NCSO detectives that Calloway was supplying Martin large amounts of crystal methamphetamine for sale in the Nassau County area.

Upon further investigation, DEA agents learned that Calloway’s source of supply in the Atlanta, Ga. area was delivering shipments of crystal methamphetamine to Calloway for distribution in the Northeast Florida area, including Putnam, Duval and Nassau counties.

James Calloway, Samuel Martin, and two other men have now been indicted by a federal grand jury in the Middle District of Florida.

To date, approximately 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $800,000, approximately $100,000 in cash and six firearms have been seized in the investigation, according to the release.

Leeper wrote in an email Tuesday morning that he was on his way to Palatka for a news conference about the indictments.